Last phase of Main Street construction to begin

A heads up for drivers: Main Street and Riverside Boulevard will be down to one lane all ways next week.

It's part of the final phase of construction for the North Main project. The city of Rockford says all businesses will remain open during construction.

"They're going to widen the lanes in some areas, they're going to put in a multi-use path which is a 10-foot wide pedestrian bicycle path that's off the roadway, a sidewalk on the other side of the road, decorative street lighting, decorative traffic signals," Capital Improvements Program Manager, Timothy Hienkens said. "They're going to make the intersection wider and safer to use."

Crews will be out working until September or October.