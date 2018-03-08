Roscoe leaders propose 1 percent sales tax increase

The Village of Roscoe says it's proposing a 1 percent sales tax increase to fix aging roads popping up around the area.

"Rockton, Machesney Park, Loves Park, Rockford they all done this exact thing in the past," Scott Sander, the Village of Roscoe Administrator says. "They've enacted a 1 percent local sales tax to address infrastructure needs and we're looking to do the same."

Village leaders say those dollars would go toward helping problems like cracks and holes can be found all throughout Roscoe's neighborhoods. But, neighbors in this area tell me they're afraid they won't be able to afford that increase.

Right now the sales tax is 7.25 percent. An increase would bring it to 8.25 percent. However, it would not apply to groceries or medicine. And supporters of the increase say a lot of the money would be generated from people who aren't even from Roscoe.

"Some of the largest sales tax generators are our gas stations along the main routes. People who coming through on 251, people getting off the tollway at the Rockton Road exit."

The village is hoping, if approved, the tax increase will bring in more than a million dollars in one year. Some neighbors say they want the roads repaired and they can handle an extra percent for now.

"Now, when you go higher than that it will feel a little bit uncomfortable," Louis Roardan, a Roscoe resident says. "But one percent, I'm okay."

Whether the rest of Roscoe voters are okay with it, we'll see on March 20th. Leaders say that increase is permanent for now.

Voters interested in learning more information about this referendum are asked to call Village Hall at 815-623-2829. Leaders say they are also mailing out information fliers about the proposal.

