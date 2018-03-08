No injuries after Freeport house fire

Freeport firefighters battled a massive fire at a home in the city.



The call came in around 1 p.m. Thursday to a home on South Highland Avenue.



Firefighters say it started at the back of the home and spread to the attic. The home was heavily damaged by flames and smoke.



Firefighters did not find anyone or any pets inside the home. No other injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.