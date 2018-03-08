Freeport Salvation Army can still help flood victims

There is still help available for people affected by major flooding in Freeport.



On Saturday, the Salvation Army and the City of Freeport will hand out free groceries as residents return to their homes. Residents must be home to receive the box of non-parishable food. One box will be handed out per household.



The Salvation Army is also handing out boxes of cleaning supplies to help residents clear up debris after the floods. You can pick those up from the Disaster Recovery Unit located at Ross Auto Glass on Stephenson Street.



To order supplies and a box of food, residents will need to supply a current form of identification with a current address within the eastside.