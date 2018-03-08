Hundreds attend visitation for Ruckman brothers

Hundreds are attending the visitation for Christopher and John Ruckman, two brothers found dead over the weekend in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.



The visitation began at 4 p.m. at Our Saints Lutheran Church in Rockford. It lasts until 8 p.m. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Our Saints Lutheran Church, with a private burial scheduled later.



The brothers were found dead along with their father, P.S. Ruckman, a well-known professor at Rock Valley College and Northern Illinois University. They all three died of gunshot wounds; the Winnebago County Coroner's Office says P.S. Ruckman's was self-inflicted.



Fourteen-year-old Chris Ruckman was known for musical talent and was known in the music scene as a self-taught prodigy. His 12-year-old brother John "Jack" Ruckman played drums in several different music groups, and enjoyed playing baseball and video games.



Memorial donations will go to Rockford Christian School to create a music scholarship in their names.

The brothers are survived by their mother, Heidi Ruckman, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and great-grandparents.







