The Golden Apple Foundation announces 2018's five winners for teachers who exemplify excellence in education.



The coveted golden apple was given out this morning by area leaders, including 13 News Today anchor Elliot Grandia.



The winners are:



— Rachel Huetson, a 1st grade teacher at Nelson Elementary School

— Lance Tuula, a 5th grade teacher at Whitman Post Elementary School

— Ashley Schwabero, a 4th grade teacher at Prairie Hill Elementary School

— Katherine Koehler, 1st grade teacher at Ledgewood Elementary School

— Gabriela Nunez-Regan, a 1st grade teacher at Seth Whitman Elementary School



Nearly 600 teachers across Boone and Winnebago counties were nominated this year. That number was whittled down to 20, and now five after an extensive nomination process. Teachers had to write essays, find letters of recommendation, sit through extensive interviews and have their classrooms shadowed by Golden Apple volunteers. The five 2018 winners will be honored during a banquet later in April.



Congratulations to this year's Golden Apple Award winners. Join us for 13 News at 5 & 6, 13 News will have extensive coverage of today's celebrations.