Rockford Police searching for home invasion suspect

The Rockford Police Department are now looking for the person who broke into an apartment and stole several items.
Officials say it happened just after 7 p.m. at 1700 block of 7th street on Wednesday night. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that a black female was armed with a large knife and forced her way into the apartment.
The suspect stole several items before leaving the scene on foot.
The victim was not injured.
This investigation is ongoing.
