Jefferson, Boylan advance to Sectional title games

The NIC-10 is standing strong in the boys basketball postseason, with Jefferson and Boylan both playing for Sectional championships Friday night.

In 4-A, Jefferson had no trouble with Dundee-Crown, winning 77-48 to advance to Friday's title game in Algonquin against Larkin. Jefferson beat Larkin earlier this year in the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic the week of Thanksgiving.

In 3-A, Boylan had a closer game, but the Titans showed their ability to win those types of games yet again, beating St. Francis, 51-47. The Titans will play Burlington Central in Friday's 3-A Woodstock North Sectional title game.

Elsewhere in 3-A, Dixon's season came to an end against Metamora, as the Dukes fell, 43-38. That sets up a Metamora vs. Sterling title game at LaSalle-Peru High School Friday night.