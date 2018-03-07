Mercyhealth offers cancer support group

Mercyhealth is hosting a weekly support group for people with cancer.

It started the support group for people going through treatment for any type of cancer, whether they're Mercyhealth patients or not. Group members are encouraged to share that they're going through whether it be chemotherapy, radiation or other experiences.

"I would encourage people because it really is so helpful to hear other people's stories and to know you're not the only one going through these things," said Ed Stiltner, a cancer patient at Mercyhealth.

The support group meets the second Wednesday of each month from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mercyhealth Cancer Center.