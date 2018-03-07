Teacher shortage in Illinois prompts potential law change

Illinois is dealing with a major teacher and substitute teacher shortage. Some lawmakers say rules need to change to get more people in those positions.
In order to get a substitute teacher license in Illinois, people must pass a physical. Democrats say that's a burden on applicants.
They say it's contributing to the substitute teacher shortage.
"Some young people fresh out of college have come to me and said it's gonna cost me $325 and I have to wait anywhere from 20 days to three months to get this license to be able to be a substitute teacher," said Rep. Sue Scherer of the 96th district.
Democrats want the physical to be optional and up for the school district to decide not the state.
