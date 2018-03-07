Unseasonably chilly air lingers in the Stateline

March is a transitional month. We will see hints of spring, but winter-like conditions are not out of the question. Whether it's snow, rain, heat, or cold, we can usually expect to experience a little bit of everything in this third month of the year. One indication of this transition is in our average high temperatures. For the start of March, it is 40°, but that warms to 54° by the 31st.

After a snowy start to the week, temperatures remain well below average through the end of the work week. Temperatures Wednesday did not even reach freezing, but wind chills remained in the teens.

These temperatures are reminiscent of January. Today we were more than ten degrees below our average high. Overnight temperatures will also feel chillier than normal. The average low temperatures for this time of year is 24°. Tonight we drop back into the teens, with early morning wind chills in the single digits.

After a bitterly cold start to Thursday, we will enjoy a good deal of sun. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 30s again. Temperatures will slowly, but surely, climb a couple degrees into the weekend. Highs will return to the 40s on Saturday, which is near the average high of 44° for March 10th.

Even though temperatures will remain in the 30s during the day and drop back into the teens for a couple nights, we will least stay dry. A high pressure system dominates the forecast, keeping skies sunny. So far this month we've picked up 2.4 inches of snow. While snow is less common come March, we typically see about 5 inches over the course of the month.