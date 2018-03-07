Becca's Closet will give prom dresses away this weekend

A local charity is making sure every girl gets a prom dress this year.

Becca's Closet is opening on Saturday and has more than 1,700 dresses to give away. Girls who might not be able to afford a dress this year can pick out their own prom dress—absolutely free. Some girls that attend have never worn gowns before so this gives them an opportunity to make them feel special for a school event.

"After trying on gowns and finding the one that really fits them the best they leave standing a little taller and a little more confident in who they are," Amy Hoening, Executive Director of Rockford Area Lutheran Ministries said.

Becca's Closet is located inside the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and is open Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.