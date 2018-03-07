Auburn High School's JROTC cadets earn top honor - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Auburn High School's JROTC cadets earn top honor

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Auburn High School's JROTC cadets earn the highest rating an Army unit can receive.

Students went through an accreditation process last week and were named an Honor Unit with Distinction—a Gold Star Rating and the highest rating Army JROTC units can receive.

Senior Army Instructor Col. David Draeger says this distinction means Auburn's JROTC is one of the best in the nation.

Congratulations to all the students who earned this honor!

