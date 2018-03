The Beloit Police Department arrests a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.



Raynoldo Mendez, 42, was arrested in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue on Tuesday.



Police say there was a warrant out for his arrest and someone tipped them off about his location. They did not offer specifics about the alleged sexual assault against the child.



Police say a member of the U.S. Marshals Task Force accidentally fired a gun during the arrest. Nobody was injured.