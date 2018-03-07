Suspect in police commander's death makes court appearance - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Suspect in police commander's death makes court appearance

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) -

A convicted felon accused of killing a Chicago police commander has made another appearance in court.

A small number of police officers were in attendance Wednesday when Shomari Legghette made a brief appearance in Cook County Circuit Court. His case was continued until Friday, when an indictment is expected to be filed with the court.

The 44-year-old Legghette has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated use of a weapon by a felon and drug charges in the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer. Legghette is being held without bond.

Bauer was shot Feb. 13 after he spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect. Police say Bauer and the suspect were engaged in a physical confrontation when the shooting occurred.

The 53-year-old Bauer was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. He had been on the Chicago police force 31 years.

