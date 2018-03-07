Athlete of the Week - Ben Ambrose

Boylan senior basketball player Ben Ambrose is our WREX Athlete of the Week. Ambrose embraces crunch-time moments, and has helped the Titans win NIC-10 and Regional titles. Ambrose loves the game-changing moments and the drama they bring.

"It really brings out the game of basketball," Ambrose said. "It's basketball at its finest when it really counts."

Boylan head coach Brett McAllister knew Ambrose could fill the role of go-to player in the minutes.

"We kind of identified that with Ben when I was coaching him as a sophomore," McAllister said. "He kind of enjoys that bigger moment."

Whether it's a big three-pointer or a clutch free throw, Ambrose takes advantage of the opportunities he gets to close out games, and it has Boylan into the 3-A Sectional round of the postseason.