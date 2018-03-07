Mod Pizza to open second location in Rockford

A new pizza joint is opening on East State Street.

It's called Mod Pizza, and it's opening soon.

The restaurant offers more than thirty toppings for customers to choose from.

Pizzas are made "on-demand" using fresh ingredients. Plus the restaurant will have dairy and gluten free varieties.

It's going up on East State Street near Famous Footwear, but there's already a location in Machesney Park on West Lane Road.