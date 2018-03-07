Cold air mass in place into weekend

It will feel more like winter-like then spring-like as we head into the final weeks of winter. The Stateline can expect to see some sun with clouds for today. There is a small chance for flurries falling as stratocumulus clouds develop which may be able to squeeze out scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Breezy northwest winds will keep wind chill values in the 20s today, and down into the single digits tonight. And temperatures remain cool through the remainder of the week, with some moderation by the weekend.

Precipitation chances are low this week. The next chance for a rain/snow mix is Sunday. Again, the chance is low at this point. Stay with Your Weather Authority Team as they track the latest.