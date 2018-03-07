Winnebago advances to state on wild night of high school hoops

Winnebago allowed a double digit fourth quarter lead to whittle down to two, but the Indians held on down the stretch, beating Corliss, 58-55, to win the 2-A NIU Super-Sectional. The win punches Winnebago's first ticket to state in five years.

Andrew Morrissey led the way with 23 points for the Indians, while Ty Waller added 17. Winnebago advances to the state semifinals against Pinckneyville Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Peoria.

The other game at NIU also came down to the wire, with Sterling Newman taking home the 1-A Super-Sectional title. Travis Williams sank a go-ahead free throw in the final seconds to break a 60-60 tie, and Providence-St. Mel's last second attempt was off the mark, putting the Comets into the state semifinals with a 61-60 victory. Newman will play Annawan in the 1-A state semifinals Friday at 11:15 a.m. in Peoria.

In the 3-A LaSalle-Peru Sectional semifinal, it took three overtimes to decide Sterling and Peoria Manual, but the Golden Warriors emerged victorious, 81-78. They advance to face the winner of Dixon and Metamora in Friday's Sectional final.

In the 4-A Jacobs Sectional semifinal, Larkin knocked off Auburn, 60-54, in a tightly contested game. Auburn took a five point lead at the half, but Larkin started the second half with a quick 8-0 run to take control. Auburn pulled to within three with 40 seconds left on a Quay Thompson three pointer. Auburn stole the ensuing inbounds pass, but 6'10" Jalen Shaw came up with a big block and pass ahead to Anthony Lynch for the layup to seal the Larkin win. Larkin awaits the winner of Jefferson and Dundee-Crown.