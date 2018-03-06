New burger restaurant coming to Rockford

A new burger joint is opening up in Rockford by a man who's no stranger to the restaurant business.



Stockyard Rock Burger Bar is coming to West Riverside Boulevard, near the Cliffbreakers Hotel, in the formers Boomer's Sports Grill.

The new owner, Andy Roiniotis, also owns District Bar and Grill in downtown Rockford and RBI's on Perryville. He says

With the multi-million dollar renovation investment at Cliffbreakers the location was too good to pass up.

He said the menu will also offer more than just burgers.

"There'll be a few appetizers, there'll be a few salads. There'll definitely be some vegetarian and vegan options. we were told that this area is very big on wings so people are begging us to bring wings back on the menu,' said Andy Roiniotis.

Stockyard Rock Burger Bar plans to open as early as May and as late as July.