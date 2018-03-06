Riverview Ice House in top 5 to win $50,000

The Riverview Ice House crosses the next hurdle in hopes to be the winner of a $50,000 LED light system prize.

The ice rink is now one of the top 5 people can pick to be the winner of a brand new, state-of-the-art Eaton LED lighting system. You have until March 18 to vote and can vote once every 24 hours. The winner will be announced March 20 and the winning rink will have the light system installed this summer.

CLICK HERE to vote.