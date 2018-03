If you have a knack for art or just like to draw, you could design a special coin for Illinois.



The state is having a bicentennial coin contest.

People are encouraged to submit a design for the coin to commemorate the state's 200th birthday.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says it should capture the beauty of the sate and its history.

The contest runs through May 1.

If you want to submit a design, CLICK HERE. You can also pre-order the special coin on that link.