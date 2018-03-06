Firefighters swear in to protect Stillman Valley in badge-pinning ceremony

Some firefighters took the pledge Monday to protect Stillman Valley.

Four firefighters from Stillman Valley took the oath to protect and serve their community in the fire department. The pinning symbolizes their hard work and dedication to the department. And a firefighter Damien Vant is promoted to Lieutenant. He's been with the department for 5 years.

"Ever since I was a little kid growing up always wanted to play in the fire trucks and so I just made my dream come a reality and I love it," Lt. Vant said.

Lt. Damien Vant has been on ride-alongs with the department since he was 14 years old.