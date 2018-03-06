Funerals planned for Ruckman boys found dead over the weekend

Funeral services are planned for 14-year-old Christopher Ruckman and 12-year-old John "Jack" Ruckman, who died Wednesday, Feb. 28.



The boys were found dead Saturday morning at a home in the 4600 block of Chandon Woods Drive in unincorporated Cherry Valley. Peter S. Ruckman, more commonly known as P.S. Ruckman, a long-time professor at Rock Valley College and Northern Illinois University was also found dead. All three died of gunshot wounds; P.S. Ruckman's was self-inflicted, according to the Winnebago County Coroner.



Chris was born on Nov. 15, 2003, and Jack was born on June 3, 2005, according to an obituary printed by Olson Funeral Home. They are survived by their mother, Heidi (Walter) Ruckman, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.



Both boys were known for their musical talent, with Chris being a self-taught prodigy on the guitar, playing with well-known musicians across the country. Jack played the drums in several different groups, and enjoyed playing baseball and video games.



Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 8, in our Saviors Lutheran Church. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., in Rockford. Memorials to Rockford Christian High School will be used to establish a music scholarship in Chris and Jack's names.