Crash blocks traffic on Route 2 near Byron

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office is on scene Tuesday morning at a multi-car crash on Route 2 in Ogle County.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 2. The Ogle County Sheriff's Office and the Byron Fire Department were on scene.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know that there are at least 3 vehicles involved in the crash. No details are available on how many people were involved and if there were injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.