Hit and run incident leaves man fighting for his life

The Winnebago County Sheriff's office says a man has life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Officials say around 12:30 this morning, that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Springfield Avenue when it went to turn southbound onto South Main Street. As the vehicle was turning, it hit an adult male and then left the scene.

The Sheriff's office say that the man was taken to a local hospital and has life threatening injuries.

Officials say that they have no lead on the vehicle and that the incident is under investigation.