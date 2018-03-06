Highland Sweeps Region IV Tournament Titles

Highland Community College had a double dose of victory on Monday, as both Cougars basketball teams won Region IV tournament championships in Freeport.

The Cougars men's team hit the century mark against Kankakee, winning 100-88 to advance to a Saturday home game, one win away from nationals. Luka Barisic paced the Cougars with 25 points while Shareef Smith scored 21 for Highland.

The Lady Cougars won their Region IV tournament title game against rival Sauk Valley, 85-77. De'Azia Williams lead all scorers with 25 points while Sharee Herrod chipped in 23 of her own to put Highland's women one win from the national tournament.