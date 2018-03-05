Rockford leaders pass amendment to home rule self-limiting ordinance

Rockford leaders approve an amendment that would impact home rule if voters vote yes on it in the primary.

The amendment is for the ordinance that allows voters to recall the mayor. That measure is just one of the self-limiting ordinances the city passed to give voters new power should home rule return to Rockford. The amendment passed Monday makes it more difficult for the mayor to be recalled. Before, the ordinance stated 3,500 signatures would be required for a recall election. Now the number of signatures needed would be 5,000.

Ald. Venita Hervey said it's to keep special interest groups and corporations from using their power to recall the mayor. Hervey said the 5,000 signatures is more proportional to the 1,000 signatures required to hold a recall election for an alderman.

Rockford voters will decide on whether to make the city a home rule municipality on March 20.