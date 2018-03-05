YWCA hosts 38th annual luncheon

The 38th Annual Leader Luncheon took place Monday afternoon and many women leaders from the Rockford area were there.

Each year the YWCA luncheon has a topic . This year's was domestic violence. The program also gave away three scholarships to female high school seniors. Women leaders from around the community also received received awards during the event.

"These are some stunning kids who have already accomplished a lot during their early years," Kris Machajewski said. "It's just amazing to look at these kids where they are now and imagine where they are going to be in five or ten years from now."

Organizers say they hope an event like this is able to encourage kids to work hard within our community and see they can be successful.