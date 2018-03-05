Update: Snow showers will wrap up Tuesday evening

Light snow showers continue this afternoon a low pressure system passes just to the south of Rockford. Any new snow accumulation will be less than an inch. This is in addition to the heavy, wet snow quickly blanketed the Stateline Monday evening. A couple inches of snow fell in a matter of a few hours. This created slippery road conditions, along with low visibility.

Here's are some Stateline Snow Totals for Monday:

Roscoe: 2.8"

Machesney Park: 2.7"

Freeport: 2.5"

Rockford Airport: 1.9"

Capron: 1.2"

Snow will wrap up late Tuesday evening. Mainly dry weather takes over on Wednesday, with just a few flurries possible tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures dip down into the low 30s for a couple of days, with overnight lows in the teens.