Second round of snow arrives Tuesday afternoon

Heavy, wet snow quickly blanketed the Stateline Monday evening. An inch to two inches of snow fell in a matter of a couple of hours. This created slippery road conditions, along with low visibility. Conditions have improved significantly tonight. Snow has wrapped up for the night and winds continue to settle. A south wind will remain around 5 mph overnight with continued cloudy skies. Temperatures cool to the upper 20s by early Tuesday.

The winter weather is not quite over yet. The low pressure system responsible for Monday's snow will bring additional snow showers Tuesday afternoon. These showers will be scattered in nature as the center of the system passes to the south of Rockford. Any new accumulation will be less than an inch. Snow showers are possible from noon to midnight Tuesday.

Dry weather takes over come Wednesday, but temperatures also take a hit. Highs will barely cross the 30 degree mark for a couple of days.