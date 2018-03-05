Rockford gas prices dip slightly in March

The price of gasoline continues to drop in the Rockford area.
Gas Buddy says the average price per gallon is $2.46. That's down about 1.7 cents from last week in February. Fuel experts say that's bucking the national trend, which saw prices rise nearly a penny to an average of $2.52 a gallon. However, the closer we get to summer, the more prices are expected to rise.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.