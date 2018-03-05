Rockford gas prices dip slightly in March - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford gas prices dip slightly in March

Posted:

The price of gasoline continues to drop in the Rockford area. 

Gas Buddy says the average price per gallon is $2.46. That's down about 1.7 cents from last week in February. Fuel experts say that's bucking the national trend, which saw prices rise nearly a penny to an average of $2.52 a gallon. However, the closer we get to summer, the more prices are expected to rise. 

