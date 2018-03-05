Man arrested, accused of arson in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man arrested, accused of arson in Rockford

Authorities say Anthony James Cooper is accused of intentionally setting a home on fire with people still inside it. 

The first started March 1 on the 3100 block of Jacqueline Dr. Investigators say four people were inside and their family dog alerted them to the fire, helping them escape. They were treated for smoke inhalation. 

Authorities say Cooper knew the residents. He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail. He faces four counts of aggravated arson. 

