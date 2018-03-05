Scaffolding collapses at Amerock construction site - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Windy weather may be to blame after scaffolding collapsed outside the Amerock building construction site. 

Gorman & Co., the company developing the building in to a hotel and conference center, says there is an investigation in to what exactly caused the collapse. They say it was put up by a third party contractor. After an investigation, the clean-up process will begin. 

Gorman & Co. says they are ahead of schedule as far as construction goes, so this should not set them back. 

Nobody was injured when the scaffolding came down. 

