Scaffolding collapses at Amerock construction site

Windy weather may be to blame after scaffolding collapsed outside the Amerock building construction site.
Gorman & Co., the company developing the building in to a hotel and conference center, says there is an investigation in to what exactly caused the collapse. They say it was put up by a third party contractor. After an investigation, the clean-up process will begin.
Gorman & Co. says they are ahead of schedule as far as construction goes, so this should not set them back.
Nobody was injured when the scaffolding came down.
