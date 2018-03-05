Illinoisans name "Blues Brothers" state's top movie

The people of Illinois have spoken and they say "The Blues Brothers" is the top movie of all time with ties to the state.

The voting was part of the Illinois Top 200 Project being done in conjunction with the state's bicentennial celebration.

More than 1,500 people voted on the top movies category and Illinoisans chose "The Blues Brothers," a film that celebrates car crashes, classic songs, Chicago landmarks and two shady characters desperately trying to do the right thing.

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "A League of Their Own" came in second and third respectively. Here's a full list of the top 10 movies voted on by Illinoisans:

"The Blues Brothers" Ferris Bueller's Day Off" "A League of Their Own" "The Fugitive" "The Untouchables" "The Sting" "Chicago" "Eight Men Out" "Hoop Dreams" "Ordinary People"

The Illinois Top 200 is a joint initiative of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register and the Illinois Bicentennial Commission.

Future categories include inventions, authors, musicians, actors, leaders, buildings and unforgettable moments. Voting is underway right now at www.IllinoisTop200.com for the Top Illinois Business category.