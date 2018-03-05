Deadly single car crash in Genoa

The DeKalb County Sheriff's office says a woman is dead after her vehicle crashed this morning.

38-year-old Kathleen Keaty was pronounced dead at the scene this morning. Officials say that Keaty's car was traveling South Bound on Genoa Road when her car crossed lanes and began driving on the shoulder on the west side of the road. The car then crossed the road again and began driving on the shoulder of the east side of the road. The vehicle then hit the roadway and began to roll.

Officials say Keaty was not wearing her seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle as it was rolling.