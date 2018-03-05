Man sentenced to prison on cocaine charges

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announces Chayse Richard Lee Keller, 35, is sentenced to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on cocaine charges.



In April of 2016, Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a red light. According to a news release, deputies said Keller, who was driving the car, appeared to be intoxicated. When deputies arrested him, they found a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine and weighed over 22 grams.



The state's attorney's office says he faced possession of a controlled substances charges and was sentenced Feb. 26 to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in front of Judge John Lowry.