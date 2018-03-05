Inspiring 815: Annetta McBain

Annetta McBain's in-home makeup studio isn't your typical salon.

After establishing her company, Annetta knew she wanted to find a way to give back to her community.

"It's always been a dream of mine to be able to do something that was making an impact for others." said Annetta.

Giving back is something Annetta says has always been in her blood.

"I come from a family that gives back, I have a very firm foundation of just who I am, that it's not what you have, it's what you give." said Annetta.

So, she created the 'Monthly Makeover Movement.'

"I decided every single month, I'm gonna do a makeover for a woman in our community, who just needs a pick me up."

Jackie Lenick is this month's winner, and only the third one Annetta and her team have done.

"It means everything. it's nice to be able to just sit and relax, and kinda shut down for a while." said Lenick.

And the movement has already expanded far beyond Annetta's expectations.

"Now we have a hair stylist, wardrobe, makeup, appetizers, flower, and videographer." said Annetta.

None of this surprises Mandy James though.

"She's like one of the most selfless human beings I've ever met, just being around her makes me want to be a better person." said James.

After meeting professionally, Mandy and Annetta immediately formed a close friendship.

"If I'm having a bad day, Annetta is probably one of the first people that I call, just to kinda give me some words of encouragement, or advice, or just a swift kick in the pants." said James.

Annetta McBain, inspiring 815, one makeover at a time.

"There's not a lot of people in this world that you could ask them to do something out of the kindness of their heart, and they're gonna say yes." said James.