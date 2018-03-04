A wintry mix will slow down the Monday evening commute

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Illinois in anticipation of difficult travel conditions Monday afternoon and evening. The advisory goes into effect at noon and will continue until midnight on Monday.

Monday will start off dry, but windy. An ESE wind will strengthen ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Winds will occasionally gust up to 40 mph. A wintry mix will begin in the Stateline midday. At first, this system will have to overcome dry air leftover from the weekend. Eventually the atmosphere will saturate and activity may start as early as noon.

While this will mainly be a snow event, a mixture of snow, rain, and sleet is possible initially. Precipitation will then transition to all snow late afternoon. Snowfall intensity will increase during the evening. Times of moderate to heavy snowfall are possible between 5 PM and 10 PM. This snow will be wet and heavy. Snow then quickly departs around midnight.

The heaviest snowfall coincides with the Monday evening commute. Plan on slowed travel and reduced visibility. A total of 1 to 3 inches of accumulation are possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Road surfaces are relatively warm, but some slushy accumulation is to be expected.

After a short break in the snow Monday night, additional snow showers are possible Tuesday. Less than an inch of new snow is possible. Track the snow using our Interactive Radar.