Police: Teen robbed at gunpoint in Rockford, Sunday afternoon

Rockford Police investigate an armed robbery on Sunday after a 19-year-old man was robbed in the 200 block of Adams Street.

Police say the victim was walking in the area a little after 2 p.m. when he was approached by an older black Chevy Impala with several passengers.

The victim told police one of the people in the car got out, came up to him with a gun and demanded his property.

The victim complied and was not injured.

Police say the suspect vehicle was last seen driving west on Revell away from Adams Street.