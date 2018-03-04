Three people injured in a commercial structure fire, Saturday

Three people are hurt, including two firefighters, during a fire at a Rockford business on Saturday.

Rockford Fire says they were called out to a fire at RPM Specialties on Kishwaukee Street around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Fire crews say they found fire and smoke showing when they arrived on scene.

The business owner suffered minor injuries and was evaluated on scene.

Fire officials say two Rockford firefighters were also hurt. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire still under investigation.

Officials estimate the damage to be around $20,000.