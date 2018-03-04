Rockford Police: 1 injured in drive-by shooting, Sunday

One person is injured after a drive-by shooting on North Central Avenue early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police say officers responded to a local hospital to find a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim told police he was driving north in the 2100 block of North Central around 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up and a person started shooting.

Police say the victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Department at (815) 966-2900 or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.