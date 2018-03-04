1 person dead, 4 others shot at early-morning house party in Rockford

One person is dead following an early morning shooting in the 400 block of Howard Avenue according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.
Rockford Police say the victim is a 30-year-old male, who died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Rockford Police tell 13 WREX they responded to a shots fired call at a large after hours party around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found multiple shooting victims. Police now tell us that a total of 5 people were shot, including the deceased victim. Four other adult victims, two males and two females all in their 20s, were transported to local hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of all 5 victims are not being released at this time pending family notification.
Detectives from the Rockford Police Department are conducting a follow-up investigation into the incident. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau (779-500-6551) or Crime Stoppers (815-963-7867).
13 News does have a crew on the scene, which is still active as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, and we will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.
