Guilford Valkyries showcase their synchronized swimming routines

The Synchronized Swimming team over at Guilford High School was making a splash on Saturday. The Guilford Valkyries are rockford's only synchronized swimming team/ It's made up of around 26 girls from Guilford and Auburn High School.

Saturday afternoon they performed seamless routines, floating through the decades for members of the community to enjoy.

"I'm really proud of our show and what we put on in such a short period of time. Four months seems like a lot, but when you are trying to learn five or six routines and remember all of them and then do it six times in front of a big crowd, it's a big deal," Valkyries swimmer, Laney Linhart said.

The girls said hey had four months to prepare all of their routines, spending countless hours choreographing and practicing being in unison with one another.