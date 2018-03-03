RVC Women's Basketball Returns to Nationals

The Rock Valley College women's basketball team will bring a 12-game winning streak to the NJCAA Division III national tournament, hosted by RVC this year. The Lady Golden Eagles won the District Championship in dominant fashion, beating Columbus State CC by a 92-53 margin of victory.

Harlem graduate Madison Vicencio poured in a 22-point, 10-rebound double double, while East graduate Madi Hecox matched that scoring output with 22 points of her own. Boylan graduate Jessie Schiro contributed 7 points and 10 assists in the win.

RVC is now nationals-bound for the sixth time in seven years, and will go for a national title repeat on their home floor. The tournament begins in two weeks.