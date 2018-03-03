Local first responders face-off in annual Guns & Hoses game

Rockford's finest first responders traded in their guns and hoses for some ice skates. The annual Guns and Hoses Charity ice hockey game took place at the BMO Harris Bank Building. The event benefits three local charities, the Jamie Cox Foundation, The Greg Lindmark Foundation, and the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.

Organizers say the event brought in hundreds of people, and say it was the largest crowd yet.

"It's good for the community to see the police and fire interacting, it's good competitive spirit, good fun for them. They stick together, they're there for us when we need them, which is great. they get their friendly rivalry, little digs in at each other, what the police do and don't do, what the fire do and don't do," Brad Lindmark, with the Greg Lindmark Foundation said.

The winner of this years game was the Police, who won 5-4 in a shootout.