UPDATE: Two kids, one adult found dead in Winnebago County home

UPDATE: The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the three people found dead Saturday morning are a father and his two sons.

According to the sheriff's office, the ex-spouse had not heard from the man in a few days and asked for the welfare check.

That's when deputies found the three bodies inside the home on Chandan Woods Drive.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide.

However, it has not made it clear who the shooter was in this incident.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a murder-suicide after finding two children and one man dead in a home outside of Cherry Valley Saturday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the home in the 4600 block of Chandan Woods Drive around 7 a.m. for a welfare check. During the check, deputies found three dead bodies in different rooms of the home. The sheriff's office says the man was a relative of the two children.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, all three had gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office says its investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide and there is no risk or danger to the public.