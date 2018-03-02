Friday Night Nets - March 2nd Highlights & Scores

The first Friday in March definitely provided the "Madness" known to high school basketball fans this time of year - a full slate of boys basketball playoff games with regional and sectional titles on the line.
Here are scores from across the area, organized by class:
1-A Eastland Sectional Final
Sterling Newman 46, East Dubuque 43
2-A Bureau Valley Sectional Final
Winnebago 73, Bureau Valley 46
3-A Belvidere Regional Final
Boylan 69, Lutheran 59
3-A Stillman Valley Regional Final
Dixon 62, Rock Falls 44
4-A Auburn Regional Final
Auburn 65, East 49
4-A Crystal Lake South Regional Final
Jefferson 52, Crystal Lake Central 42
