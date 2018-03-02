Friday Night Nets - March 2nd Highlights & Scores

The first Friday in March definitely provided the "Madness" known to high school basketball fans this time of year - a full slate of boys basketball playoff games with regional and sectional titles on the line.

Here are scores from across the area, organized by class:

1-A Eastland Sectional Final

Sterling Newman 46, East Dubuque 43

2-A Bureau Valley Sectional Final

Winnebago 73, Bureau Valley 46

3-A Belvidere Regional Final

Boylan 69, Lutheran 59

3-A Stillman Valley Regional Final

Dixon 62, Rock Falls 44

4-A Auburn Regional Final

Auburn 65, East 49

4-A Crystal Lake South Regional Final

Jefferson 52, Crystal Lake Central 42