Rockford firefighter retires after 31 years

After more than 30 years on the job a well respected Rockford firefighter celebrates his retirement.

Division Chief Brian Drerup was given a key to the city by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara as part of his retirement celebration. Fellow firefighters, friends and family were all there to congratulate him on 31 years of service.

While Drerup says he's excited to retire-- he adds the moment is bittersweet.

"It was actually hard to get my head wrapped around going because I've had this date in mind for years but then it gets closer and you go, oh my gosh, I'm really doing this? It's been 31 years and it's just hard to picture life without this," he said.

Drerup says he plans to travel before he and his family move to Wisconsin.