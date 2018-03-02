Stateline kids honor Dr. Seuss on Dr. Seuss Day

It's National Read Across America Day which also falls on Dr. Seuss Day. Schools across our area had students get in on the fun.

13 WREX's own Derek Bayne read to students at Kishwaukee Elementary in Rockford. Police officers and other community leaders did as well. Teachers say that's what makes this day so special.

"It just gets the community together," Jessica Ribovich said. "The kids get to see the importance of people come ready tot hem and our kids get to show what they're learning and they're thinking."

Dr. Seuss day is extra special for one Thurgood Marshall Elementary School teacher. It's also her birthday! Janice Bubnack loves Dr. Seuss so it's fitting the two of them share birthdays. Her first grade class threw a big Dr. Seuss-themed party for her. She says she was blown away by the party her students put on.